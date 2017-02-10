Lawmakers Push Bill to Allow Religion in Public Schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky Lawmakers are considering a bill allowing public school students to express their religious beliefs and use the Bible in class.

In a 31 to 3 vote on Friday, the Senate passed a bill that would set guidelines for public schools to let students express their religious beliefs and allow teachers to use the bible or other religious texts during lessons.

“I believe that’s a good thing because everyone needs to learn about religion and God,” said Tammy Collins of Lexington.

The bill would also allow schools to host plays and programs that advance learning of “society’s cultural and religious heritage.”

That section coming after an eastern Kentucky school cut bible passages referenced in a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” back in 2015.

“I think that would be beneficial. I think it would teach more tolerance, people just understanding different peoples and ethnic beliefs,” said Lynise Brent of Lexington.

But not everyone is as hopeful about the bill, representatives with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky say it has the potential to go too far.

“This bill could stray from people, from instructors teaching to actually preaching which could really be problematic for students who are maybe of a minority faith,” said Kate Miller with the ACLU of Kentucky.

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives foe a vote and if passed and signed by the governor, it will become law.