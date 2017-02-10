DEVELOPING STORY: Fatal Wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – The Anderson County Coroner is on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of US 127 and HWY 151, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say three vehicles are involved in the crash, which happened around 3:25 p.m.. A person in one of the vehicles has died. In a second vehicle, a person has received minor injuries. No injuries were reported in the third vehicle.

ABC 36 is awaiting additional details from the coroner.

Traffic is backed up on US 127. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. A reconstruction unit is on the scene. No word on when the accident will be cleared.

Photo Courtesy: The Anderson News