UPDATE: Missing Elliott Co. Woman Found Safe

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a woman who disappeared on January 8th has been found.

Troopers say 54-year-old Robin Green-Skaggs, of Sandy Hook was unharmed when they found her.

They have not released details on where she was found, or what caused her disappearance.

___

1/31/17 4:11 p.m.

KSP Looking for Missing Elliott Co. Woman

Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing Elliott County woman.

Troopers say Robin Green-Skaggs, 54, of Sandy Hook was last seen January 8th at about 5:00 p.m.

She is described as being 5’6″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 784-4127.