Lexington Church Hands Out Coats for the Homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Sunday afternoon, members of a Lexington congregation showed a small group can have a big impact.

The Bluegrass United Church of Christ held a “Coats for the Homeless” event at Phoenix Park downtown.

Those in need talked with members of the congregation over hot chocolate and coffee, and were also able to pick out a coat.

Brenda Ellis, who received a coat Sunday afternoon, told ABC 36, “It really does help me out a whole lot. You know, I appreciate everything that they have done for us. I’ve been homeless for four months now, me and my boyfriend, and we come down here to the courthouse and everything, and they help us out with coats, gloves, food, everything.”

The church has given out over 40 coats to the homeless.

This is the first time they gave out the coats in person.