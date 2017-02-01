Sheriff Looking for Missing Wolfe Co. Man

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Sheriff is hoping someone in the public can help him track down a missing man.

The Sheriff says 41-year-old Omer Ray Taulbee hasn’t been seen since December 24, 2016.

Taulbee is described as being 5’10” tall, and 190 pounds with a medium build.

The Sheriff says Taulbee was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots.

According to the Sheriff, Taulbee has mental health issues.

Anyone who has seen Taulbee, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Wolfe County Sheriff at (606) 668-3569, or Wolfe County Dispatch at (606) 668-6757.