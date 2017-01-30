Lexington Mayor Reacts to President Trump’s Travel Ban

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Mayor Jim Gray is reacting to President Trump’s executive action banning travel from some Muslim majority countries. The mayor said on social media, “The President’s actions have created unnecessary anxiety and unrest. His poorly developed plan divides the American people. The President should focus instead on the core mission of defending our country against terrorism. America is a nation of immigrants, and all of our people make our country great. In Lexington, we will continue welcoming everyone who moves here, from near or far, regardless of religion or nationality.”