LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department says a barn is a total loss after a fire broke out around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to 2400 Georgetown road just before 10 a.m. on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found a barn fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before it spread to a nearby home but not before the barn was destroyed.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the flames is under investigation.