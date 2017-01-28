Lexington Police Investigating Possible Home Invasion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police are looking for suspects in a Friday night home invasion.

According to police, it happened around 10 p.m. Friday night on West Fourth Street.

Officers say two people in the home heard a knock on the door. When one of them went to open it, a suspect kicked it in, knocking the other person in the face.

That person ran outside and saw a man with a handgun. Police say another man entered the apartment, and forced the other victim into the back bedroom, then demanded drugs and punched that victim in the face.

Police say the victims recognized the suspects.