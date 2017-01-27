Officials Investigating Cause of Richmond Business Fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) -Investigators with the Richmond Fire Department are still trying to determine the cause of a fire Friday afternoon at Journey Auto and Boats Sales on Automotive Drive.

Firefighters say they received a call around noon that the building was burning.

Thick smoke from the flames reduced visibility to the point that the Robert R. Martin Bypass had to be shut down in both directions in the area. That road was reopened around 12:30 p.m.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, where they found the car and boat repair bays completely engulfed. Assistant Fire Chief Mark Murphy says an explosion may have happened inside the bays.

According to Murphy, firefighters were able to contain the flames from spreading much further.

Owner Kay McCarty says she was in Berea when she heard the news. It is a family business so McCarty says she was immediately worried for the safety of her husband and daughter who were at work Friday.

As she drove back to the dealership, she called a friend with the police department to find out whether she needed to prepare for tragedy.

“He said that no one was hurt and that everybody got out of the building safely and after that nothing else really matters,” McCarty said.

She also says she is not sure how much the damage will cost her yet. She says that is the last thing on her mind.