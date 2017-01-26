UPDATE: Inmate Back in Custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say an inmate who failed to return after being let out on a medical pass is back in custody.

Michael Paul Ramey was supposed to return at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday but never showed up. Officials with the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Division of Community Corrections, working with the Lexington Police Department and University of Kentucky Police, took Ramey back into custody just before noon on Thursday.

No word on where he was found.

Ramey is being held on his original charges of non-payment of fines and probation violation.

___

1/25/17 4:37 p.m.

LPD: Inmate Fails to Return From Medical Pass

Lexington Police are looking for an inmate from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Division of Community Corrections that they say failed to return from a court ordered medical pass Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say Michael Paul Ramey was scheduled to return at 12:00 p.m., but hasn’t been seen.

Ramey is described as standing 5’8″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ramey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.