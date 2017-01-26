DEVELOPING: Body Found in Estill Co.

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a body has been found in Estill County.
Troopers say the remains were found under the Irvine Bypass (KY499,) near the railroad tracks off of HWY 89.
ABC 36 is standing by for additional information.
