GOLDEN ALERT: Ohio Man Missing in Whitley Co.

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert has been issued in Whitley County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Randall Alan Walker and a friend stopped at a northbound I-75 rest area around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. That was the last time Walker, from Ohio, was seen.

Walker left behind personal belongings, including his medication and a cane to assist with walking.

Walker is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black fleece over top of a gray shirt, blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017.