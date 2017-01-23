BPD: Former Professor Arrested on Child Porn Charges Dating Back to 2014

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Barbourville Police say a former professor at Union College was arrested Sunday on child pornography charges following an investigation that began in June 2014.

Investigators say 59-year old Charles M. Jones, formerly of Barbourville, who now makes his home in Wallingford in Fleming County, is charged with Distribution of Matter Portraying the Sexual Performance of a Minor 1st Degree and Possession of Matter Portraying the Sexual Performance of a Minor.

Barbourville Police say on June 19, 2014, suspected child pornography images were found on a common printer/copier by one of Jones’ co-workers at Union College. Supervisors were notified and contacted the Barbourville Police Department, according to investigators.

Barbourville Police say they took the images and the Union College IT department performed an audit and discovered the originating computer.

Investigators say they seized Jones’ computer, storage devices and other items.

The data storage devices were delivered to the Kentucky State Police ECrimes Laboratory in Frankfort, according to BPD.

Investigators say subsequent analysis presented findings of several hundred images suspected of being child pornography.

Jones was arrested on January 22, 2017, on the Knox County charges, according to Barbourville Police.

Jones was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.