Two People from Lexington Involved in Truck Crash

GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a truck driven by a Lexington man overturned in the median of US25E which caused debris to hit a passing car in Knox County on Thursday.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m., according to State Police.

Investigators say the 2015 Freightliner was driven by 57-year old Larry Mink, of Lexington. His passenger, 46-year old Christy Drysdale, of Lexington, was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

A passenger in the car, 21-year old John Buttery, of Middlesboro, was also treated at the hospital for minor injuries, according to KSP.

The 2010 Buick was driven by 31-year old Randy Wilson, of Middlesboro, according to State Police.

Investigators say everyone involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.