“It’s Your Night at the Museum” – Explorium of Lexington

Lee Ellen Martin, Executive Director at the Explorium of Lexington, comes to the studio to tell Katie Solove about the unique “It’s Your Night at the Museum” event coming up on Friday, January 27th.

“It’s Your Night at the Museum” is the Explorium of Lexington’s annual fundraising event. Grown ups can enjoy exhibits, special activities, delicious upscale carnival food, open bar, and a silent auction! Participants can even wear play clothes to enjoy the event! Proceeds support the exhibits and programs of the Explorium. Tickets are $50, and the event will run from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Explorium of Lexington, located at 440 West Short Street, provides hands-on learning for children, parents, and educators to encourage the habit of life-long learning and curiosity. With 9 galleries and over 100 exhibits, children are encouraged to touch and play with everything in the Museum. All exhibits and programs are designed to complement the Kentucky Core Curriculum Standards to expand upon what children are learning in school. For over 25 years, the Explorium has been a place for fun and education to the children and adults of central Kentucky.

For more information, head to explorium.com, or call (859) 258-3253.