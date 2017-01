STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of Kentucky 78 in Lincoln County was closed for a time Monday after a log truck lost its load, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the accident happened near the intersection of KY 1194.

No one was hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The highway was reopened shortly after 9:00 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.