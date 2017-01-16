Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth Decides to Skip Trump Inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky congressman says he won’t attend President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration because he objects to Trump’s recent behavior, including comments disparaging Rep. John Lewis.

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth released a statement Monday evening announcing his decision.

Yarmuth says the Republican president-elect has denigrated the office by insulting and ridiculing “women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others.” He says thousands of constituents have contacted him about Trump’s remarks, including those about Lewis.

Lewis says he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president” because of Russian meddling in last year’s election. In response, Trump tore into the civil rights icon, tweeting that the Georgia congressman is “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.”

Yarmuth says he chooses not to attend the inauguration to send the message that Trump’s behavior is not acceptable.

