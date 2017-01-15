Lawmakers Meet in Louisville for Forum on Affordable Care Act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS)- Sunday, Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth held a public forum in Louisville to talk about the impact a repeal of the Affordable Care Act could have. Several state lawmakers and doctors spoke, as well as people who shared personal stories about how the act has benefited them. Yarmuth says his team wants to continue collecting people’s stories as a way to show other lawmakers the current system should be improved rather than just thrown out.

“There are individuals in the country, certain parts of the population, that have been affected adversely. There have been far more that have been affected positively. We need to find a way to work to correct the problems so that people aren’t affected adversely. We can do that if we work together to improve the affordable care act and not just say we’re going to throw the whole thing out without any notion of what comes next,” Yarmuth said.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the possible repeal, saying he looks forward to “moving ahead with smarter health care policies”.