LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is facing three rape charges and one of the cases goes back 15 years.

According to court documents 40-year-old Tyrone Hartsfield raped a woman he invited to his home back in 2001.

He is accused of raping another woman at a home in 2008.

Documents say DNA evidence tied Hartsfield to the crimes.