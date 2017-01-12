“Grow, the Encore!” – Allegro Dance Project

Dancer Kat Michelle and Jeana Klevene, director and founder of the Allegro Dance Project, drop by the studio to tell Doug High about their upcoming production, “Grow, The Encore!” taking place on Saturday, January 14 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.

The Allegro Dance Project is a non-profit contemporary dance company specializing in dance outreach and performance opportunities for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and other specific needs through their Inclusive Dance Outreach program and Adaptive Dance classes.

Each session includes live interactive music accompaniment and assistance from PT students from the University of Kentucky where participants work on balance, flexibility, strength, expression and coordination.

Each season Allegro Dance Project collaborates with local musicians and aerial artists for exciting performance events at the historic Lyric Theatre, located at 300 E. 3rd Street in Lexington.

On January 14th at 7pm the company will present “Grow, the Encore!”, featuring contemporary dance, live original music, a pole artist, hula hoopers, an aerial silks duet and a lyra artist. This all ages event will also include a silent auction in the theatre lobby with funds raised supporting Allegro’s Inclusive Dance Outreach programming.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit lexingtonlyric.tix.com, or call (859) 280-2218.