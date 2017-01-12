Crash Knocks Out Poles and Power in Lexington Neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An accident knocked down utility poles and knocked out power for hours in one Lexington neighborhood.

Police say a pickup hit the poles on Squires Road just off Richmond Road at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The poles fell down over Squires Road, forcing police to close the street as crews worked to replace the poles.

They say power was knocked out to some of the homes in the area but was restored early Thursday morning.

The driver told police his truck was having mechanical problems and that is what caused him to lose control of it.

He was not injured.

His truck reportedly came to rest right at the back porch of a home but the porch was not damaged.