Lexington Police prepares to send 40 officers to D.C.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Forty Lexington Police officers will make the trip to Washington, D.C.; serving alongside countless others during the inauguration ceremonies.

Assistant Chief Melissa Sedlaczek says those 40 officers come from many divisions in an effort to not leave anyone short-staffed. While it’ll be Sedlaczek’s first assignment in D.C., she says the department has been represented before.

“Safety is the number one priority no matter where you are,” she says.

For Lexington officers, they’ll be on Pennsylvania Avenue in the midst of the parade. And their hours will be long.

Sedlaczek says their day will start around 4 a.m. and won’t end until the evening hours. The group leaves next Wednesday and will return the following Saturday.