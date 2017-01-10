Snow Tracks Lead Police to Burglary Suspect

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Richmond got a hand from Mother Nature in tracking down a burglary suspect.

Officers say they responded to a burglary alarm on Estill Avenue on Tuesday, but the suspect was gone.

Police took to the snow, however, and simply tracked the footprints to 31-year-old Darren Parden.

Investigators say Parden’s shoes matched the tracks leading from the burglary.

Parken was charged with alcohol intoxication, burglary, and criminal mischief, and was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

