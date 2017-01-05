UPDATE: Wounded Deputy Also Lexington Firefighter

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lincoln County special sheriff’s deputy, who was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday, is also a full-time Lexington firefighter, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Colby Reik joined the Lexington Fire Department as a firefighter on July 15, 2013, according to the department.

Wednesday afternoon Reik, who was on-duty with the sheriff’s department, spotted a vehicle with a passenger who had an arrest warrant out against him for suspected drug dealing, according to investigators.

Special Deputy Reik followed the vehicle north on U-S 27 from Lincoln County into Garrard County and pulled behind the vehicle in the parking lot of a Sunoco gas station just before 4:00 p.m., according to State Police.

As Special Deputy Reik approached the passenger side of the vehicle, 64-year old Welby O’Dell Mullins, of Hustonville, got out of the vehicle with a handgun, at which time gunshots were exchanged between Special Deputy Reik and Mullins, according to KSP.

Investigators say Mullins was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Special Deputy Reik was shot twice in the arm, according to investigators. He was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington where he was treated and later released.

The Advocate-Messenger reported that a warrant for Mullins’ arrest was issued January 3, 2017, after Lincoln County deputies searched his home on Maxey Valley Road. The newspaper reported that deputies found an estimated two-and-a-half pounds of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine; $1,000 in $20 bills; $6,000 inside a safe and digital scales, among other items.

Mullins was not home at the time of the search, according to the newspaper report.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Chase Marcum told the Advocate-Messenger that Mullins was already on federal probation for trafficking in cocaine in the early 1990’s at the time of Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

The State Police Critical incident Response Branch and Post 7 are investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

*Note: The photo of Special Deputy Reik that accompanies this story is courtesy of Trish O’Quin.