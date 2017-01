LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Detectives say they will be going over surveillance video Thursday after a Shell gas station that was robbed overnight.

Police say a man walked into the Shell on West New Circle just before 1:00 a.m. with his face covered.

The man pulled a gun and demanded money, and then left after getting it.

Police believe he got into a vehicle nearby.

ABC 36 is following this story and will update it with additional information as it becomes available.