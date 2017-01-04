House Panel OKs Requiring Ultrasounds Prior to Abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A bill requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds prior to abortions has cleared a Kentucky House committee over objections from abortion-rights advocates.

The measure advanced Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee is a sign of the new political clout by House Republicans. Similar measures stalled when Democrats ran the House.

The bill now goes to the full House, now controlled by Republicans.

The measure would require doctors to display ultrasound images so the pregnant woman may view them. The woman could avert her eyes from the images without risk of penalty.

The hearing included tense exchanges between abortion-rights advocates and lawmakers supporting the measure. Critics said the bill would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship.

Legislative Republicans are pushing abortion legislation in the first week of this year’s session.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.