Child Shot in Car Seat in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A sad start to the New Year in Louisville.

Witnesses told police there they saw a mother putting her son into a car seat last night when a bullet hit the little boy.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the child’s identity but family members posted this on Facebook:

“I want everyone to know that this is what happens when dumb people decide to shoot their guns off on New Year’s.”

Louisville police also released a statement saying firing a gun into the air is not only dangerous but illegal since what goes up must come down.