Suspect Pleads Guilty in 2010 Double Murder

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- A suspect in a high-profile double murder case out of Madison County pleaded guilty today, more than five years after the crime was committed.

Lebruce Ellington pleaded guilty to all six charges including complicity to commit murder in relation to the brutal 2010 double murder of Sonsaray Warford and her boyfriend Charles Walker.

Warford’s father was in the courthouse during Ellington’s plea and he says even after all these years it hasn’t gotten any easier.

“You knowI forgive but I don’t forget and you know seeing them walk in, of everyone who’s been involved, it’s just something that, you know, I just thank God for the strength to be able to just sit there,” said Gregory Todd, Warford’s father.

Todd has been at every court appearance for the three suspects accused of killing his daughter and her boyfriend since they were arrested back in 2012.

“It’s not going to bring them back, It just helps to deal with it a little more, knowing that who’s responsible finally gets their day,” said Todd.

Warford and Walker disappeared back in 2010 and police found their bodies two years later buried in a field in Richmond.

On Wednesday, Ellington stood before the judge and admitted his part in the crime.

“It was hard for someone to say what they done and you know, they involvement in two people being murdered. I mean whether you know them or not or friends or not, it still, you know, murdered somebody for no reason,” said Todd.

Todd says the plea has given him and his family some relief but says the fight for justice isn’t over.

“It’s a reason for today to be like this and we just thank God for that and the stregth we’ve made it this far and we going to continue on until the end as we’ve always said. You know we’ll never give up and that’s what we’re here for,” said Todd.

Ellington faces up to a 210 year prison sentence.

He is scheduled to be back in court in April.