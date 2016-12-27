Fire Department Credits Alarms, Sprinklers for Quick Apt. Fire Knockdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department was able to make quick work of a fire at an apartment complex on Larkin Road, that caused dozens of residents to evacuate.

Firefighters say somewhere between 24 to 36 people were already coming out of the building by the time they arrived. Investigators credit fire alarms and the sprinkler system for getting people out quickly and helping to keep the fire from spreading.

According to firefighters, the flames were contained in the originating apartment, with only about 4 units working with building management on finding alternative housing until they can get back into their apartments. Other occupants were able to return to their homes.

No injuries were reported.