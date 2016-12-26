LPD: Driver Plows Into Apartment Building, Charged with DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police arrest a woman they say crashed into an apartment Monday.

Police say they initially received a call about a disturbance at the Augusta Apartment on Augusta Court just after 3 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a car in one of the apartments.

Police say there were three people inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver was not hurt, but they did take her into custody and charged her with driving under the influence.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine if this was an accident or if the driver intentionally ran her car into the building.

Police say the fire department came out and inspected the building.

They determined it was safe for the residents to stay in the apartment.