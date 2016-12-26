Donate Your Christmas Tree to Improve Fish Habitat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Instead of throwing out your Christmas tree, let it live again as fish habitat.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has drop-off points across the state where you can bring your old tree and put it to good use.

The department will take your tree and combine it with others to create fish attractors for lakes all over the state.

These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish.

Just clean your tree of all of the decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments and drop it off at one of the designated locations.

For a map of drop off sites, visit: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=19DdZxvVcaBqxt0SMfVMUmFSI9t8&ll=37.83430573809612%2C-85.76800000000003&z=8