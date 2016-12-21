Louisville Woman’s Racially-Charged Rant Goes Viral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A rant from a Louisville shopper is getting nationwide attention after a bystander videotaped the incident and posted it on YouTube.

The video, posted to YouTube by Renee Buckner, has already been watched by millions, in it a woman is seen verbally attacking two other women she claims cut in front of her at Jefferson Mall.

“Hey tell them to go back where they belong,” said the woman to the cashier of the store.

A woman on the attack, in a mall check-out line after she says the two women in front of her cut.

“Get in the back of the line like everybody else does and be somebody,” said the woman.

But soon the rant takes a turn.

“Just because you come from another country, it don’t make you nobody. You’re nobody as far as I’m concerned. Probably on welfare, the tax payers probably paid for all that stuff,” said the woman.

The two women she’s attacking appear to be Hispanic and are speaking Spanish.

“Speak English, you’re in America. You don’t know it, learn it,” said the woman.

The racially-charged rant now going viral, prompting city officials to speak out.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer wrote in a statement, “This is not who we are, and on behalf of our community… I apologize to the two women who were treated in such a horrible way.”

People in Louisville agreeing, saying the incident is bringing unwanted attention to their city.

“It just puts a bad light on the city of Louisville and Louisville, Kentucky’s way better than that,” said a resident of Louisville.

The mall is now trying to identify the woman in the video so they can ban her from ever shopping there again.

The Jefferson County Attorney says he is also reviewing the case for potential criminal charges.