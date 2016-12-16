UPDATE: Record Year for ‘Cram the Cruiser’ Food Drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State police say its 7th annual Cram the Cruiser drive brought in a record amount of food for needy families. It says 170 tons of food was donated.

“Due to the generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, schools, social clubs, scout troops and civic organizations across the state, we have surpassed last year’s campaign by more than 46 tons,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Thi s spirit of giving is a genuine public service that will make a real difference to many families facing difficult times.”

Cram the Cruiser started back in 2010. Since then, state police say it’s provided more than one-million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches throughout Kentucky.

“The Kentucky State Police continues to maintain the traditions of service the agency was founded on more than 65-years ago,” adds Sanders. “Helping those in need is a fundamental part of our mission and we are grateful to be able to coordinate this effort and the benefits it provides to the communities which support our troopers and officers throughout the year.”

Organizers say the campaign also includes a friendly competition among Kentucky State Police posts and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regions. It says KSP Post 7 in Richmond took top honors this year, collecting a total of 80,872 pounds.

Captain Chris Steward, commander of the post, praised local citizens and businesses for their support of the project. “We can’t thank them enough,” he said. “Their generosity is both impressive and humbling.”

Steward also recognized the hard work of Trooper Robert Purdy, public affairs officer for the post, who spearheaded the effort, which increased the post’s collections by more than 52,661 pounds from last year.

Click here to see photos from the Cram the Cruiser drive.