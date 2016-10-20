Kentucky voter registration breaks record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 100,000 new voters are on the rolls for the Nov. 8 general election following a large and long registration drive led by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Grimes announced the new registration numbers at the kick-off event for the Kentucky Girl Scouts “Promise to Vote” campaign on Thursday.

Approximately 106,000 new voters have signed up to vote since March when Grimes launched Kentucky’s online voter registration portal at GoVoteKY.com, and about 31 percent of the new voters used the online portal to register.

The new voters split roughly evenly between the two major parties with 44,712 voter registering Democrat and 46,328 registering Republican. About 15,380 voters chose to affiliate with another party or as “other.”

The voter registration drive helped break a registration record with the largest Kentucky voter roll ever. The total number of registered voters for the Nov. 8 general election is 3,306,120. Democrats currently make up approximately 51 percent of the electorate. 40 percent of voters are Republican. And 8 percent of voters are identified as “other.”

Grimes urges Kentucky voters to visit GoVoteKY.com, the state’s new one-stop elections portal for voter resources, before casting their ballots for information on absentee voting, voter registration status, sample ballots, and locating polling places.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov.