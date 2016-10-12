USPS to hold Passport Fairs Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Post Offices in Kentucky and Southern Indiana are preparing to hold passport fairs this Saturday, October 15th for first-time passport applicants or for those seeking to renew a passport.

Locations and times below.

If you’re planning travel abroad, there are several things to be aware of when it comes to passports:

• Check the expiration date on your U.S. passport. Many countries require that your passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

• The Department of State is expecting a surge in passport renewals this year due to millions of passports set to expire. Ten years ago, the United States passed a law requiring its citizens to have a passport for travel to all countries, including Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. The increase demand in passport renewals is anticipated to create processing delays. It may now take about six weeks for a passport renewal.

The following Post Offices will hold passport fairs on Saturday, October 15th as follows:

LOCATION ADDRESS CITY/ZIP HOURS

Hopkinsville 105 S Main St Hopkinsville KY 42240 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Glasgow 445 West Main Street Glasgow KY 42141 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Lexington MPO 1088 Nandino Blvd Lexington KY 40511 8:30 am-4:00 pm

New Albany 145 E Elm St New Albany IN 47150 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Elizabethtown 2934 Dolphin Dr Elizabethtown KY 42701 10:00 am-1:00 pm

Georgetown 101 N Bradford Georgetown KY 40324 9:00 am-12:30 pm

Mayfield 225 W Broadway St Mayfield KY 42066 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Somerset 119 N Maple St Somerset KY 42501 10:00 am-2:00 pm

Hazard 201 Blackgold Blvd Hazard KY 41701 10:00 am-3:00 pm

Benton 219 W 5th St Benton KY 42025 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Leitchfield 210 S Main St Leitchfield KY 42754 8:30 am-11:30 am

Ashland 1140 Carter Ave Ashland KY 41101 9:00 am-2:00 pm

Morehead 700 W First St Morehead KY 40351 9:00 am-1:30 pm

Standiford AMF 4440 Crittenden Dr. Louisville KY 40221 9:00 am- 3:00 pm

Evansville MPO 80 Sycamore St. Evansville IN 47708 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda).

Passport fees

Adults (Age 16 Years and Older) Minors (Under Age 16)

Passport Card $30 $15

Passport Book $110 $80

Passport Card and Book $140 $95

The above fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. (No exceptions!) In addition to the above costs, there is also a $25 processing/acceptance fee plus a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order. All of the Post Offices above offer passport photo services.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. Again, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 & under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 & 17 require only one parent be present.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.

