Metal detectors, bag size limits part of new operations at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. – UK Athletics and Rupp Arena have implemented new policies for fans headed to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball games.

The changes will come into effect beginning October 14 with Big Blue Madness.

A new bag policy will require that bags do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a specialized gate.

In addition to the bag policy, Rupp Arena will be using walkthrough metal detectors for events at the venue.

Both changes will apply at all general public, student and premium entrances. An information video is attached here for more information.



Doors will continue to open at Rupp Arena 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Under the new event-day policies, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early to games. UK Athletics and Rupp Arena are also encouraging patrons to travel light for quicker entry. Express lanes for guests with no bags will be provided to assist in expediting the security process.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to backpacks or any bag larger than the permissible size. In addition, Rupp Arena security will not permit the following items inside the area:

All illegal substances (tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are permitted in the designated smoking area outside of the arena)

Artificial noisemakers, irritants and laser pointers

Backpacks

Banners

Beach balls

Cameras with detachable lenses

Computers

Fireworks

Frisbees

Glass, aluminum containers, ice chests and flasks

Inflatables

Mace

Outside food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages

Poles, extensions or selfie sticks

Signs larger than 24 inches by 24 inches

Unmanned aircrafts

Video or audio recorders

Weapons

The following items are welcome inside Rupp Arena:

Cameras – no detachable lenses

Service animals –as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act

Personal chairbacks – maximum width 18 inches and cannot have any hard plastic or metal parts or attach to the bleachers in any way

Strollers – small collapsible style

For more information, please visit RuppArena.com/guest-services.