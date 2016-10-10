Missing Florida girl, 4, found safe in Memphis, TN

MEMPHIS, Tn. (WTVQ) – ABC affiliate WATN is reporting that a girl, the subject of an Amber Alert issued out of Florida, has been found near Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirm that West Wild Hogs is in custody, and Rebecca Lewis, 4, is safe.

The TBI issued the Amber Alert for Rebecca Lewis and West Wild Hogs Monday morning.

They were seen at 2:30 a.m. at the Daily’s Convenience Store at Antioch Pike and Interstate 24, in Antioch, Tennessee. The Polk County Sheriff tweeted out that the two were also possibly spotted in Nashville around 2:00 a.m. The TBI says there was also a credible sighting of the 4-year old in Campbell County, in the area of Cove Lake State Park.

WATN says there active warrants for West Wild Hogs for kidnapping from Polk County, Florida and Auto Theft from Phoenix City, Alabama.

Five states issued Amber Alert for the missing girl: Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Kentucky

10/10/16 11:22 a.m.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that a motorist may have spotted West Hogs’ vehicle at exit 25 along I-75 in northern Whitley County at about 11:00 a.m.

Deputies are patrolling the area looking for a 2012 silver Nissan Versa with the Alabama license plate 4JL26, that has a magnetic animal rescue paw on the driver’s side trunk area.

West Hogs is suspected of taking 4-year-old Rebecca Lewis from her home in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

10/10/16 11:22 a.m.

Florida’s Polk County Sheriff says that the suspect in the disappearance of a young girl who was reported missing on Saturday was spotted in Nashville, but the girl was not with him.

The Sheriff says the suspect, West Hogs, and four-year-old Rebecca Lewis were seen just before 2:30 a.m., early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also filed a “credible” sighting of the two in the area of Cove Lake State Park in Campbell County, Tennessee sometime between 10 and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff has also released the video above, showing West Hogs and Rebecca Lewis at a McDonald’s in Polk City, Florida, just after Hogs picked up Lewis.

Law enforcement says that Lewis may be in extreme danger, and are alerting authorities and the public in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky that the two may travel through the region.

The Sheriff says Hogs is driving a 2012 silver Nissan Versa with the Alabama license plate 4JL26, that has a magnetic animal rescue paw on the driver’s side trunk area.

On Sunday, Heartland Crime Stoppers offered a $3,000 dollar reward for information that returned Rebecca Lewis safely. Tips can be left at 1-800-226-TIPS, or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

10/10/16 5:55 a.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Florida girl who authorities say could be in Kentucky.

Four-year-old Rebecca Lewis was originally reported missing from her home Lakeland, Florida on Saturday. Authorities say she may be in extreme danger.

She was recently sighted in Tennessee at Cove Lake state park near Interstate 75 close to Tennessee-Kentucky border.

She is believed to be with 31-year-old West Hog in a 2012 silver Nissan Versa with Alabama license plate 4JL26 and a magnetic animal rescue paw on driver side trunk area.

Anyone who spots them is asked to contact 911 immediately.