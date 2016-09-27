Attorneys: Put in metal detectors to prevent guns at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Four Louisville attorneys have sent a letter to Jefferson County Public Schools asking that metal detectors be added to entrances at middle and high schools.

Media report that the letter to JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens expresses concerns about the “continuing danger of gun violence” and says that guns have been found in the last five weeks at Atherton, Iroquois and Western high schools and Noe Middle School.

The letter dated Monday is signed by attorneys Scott Drabenstadt, Nick Mudd, Shannon Fauver and Robert Bornstein. It says other places including airports, courthouses and arenas are protected by such equipment and schools should be too.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed the district has received the letter and is reviewing it.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.