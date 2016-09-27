Attorneys: Put in metal detectors to prevent guns at school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Four Louisville attorneys have sent a letter to Jefferson County Public Schools asking that metal detectors be added to entrances at middle and high schools.

Media report that the letter to JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens expresses concerns about the “continuing danger of gun violence” and says that guns have been found in the last five weeks at Atherton, Iroquois and Western high schools and Noe Middle School.

The letter dated Monday is signed by attorneys Scott Drabenstadt, Nick Mudd, Shannon Fauver and Robert Bornstein. It says other places including airports, courthouses and arenas are protected by such equipment and schools should be too.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed the district has received the letter and is reviewing it.

 

  • ramrodd

    “Saving Your Neighborhood Children Takes Five Minutes”

    Dear school board member,
    (Dear state legislator,)

    I was lied to. We were promised that students would be safer once we made it illegal for honest adults to carry guns on, or near, a school campus.
    Well that promise sure didn’t work. The US Department of Justice reports that
    almost all the active shooter incidents took place in “gun-free” zones. A quarter of those incidents took place in our schools. That is unacceptable.

    It is a nice letter, but it is meaningless without you. You can make it powerful. It takes one letter and a week, but you can change lives. Here is what you do with five minutes a day.

    I offer you the words, but your actions make it politically powerful.
    Go save lives.

    https://slowfacts.wordpress.com/2016/08/14/save-the-children-in-your-neighborhood-with-five-minutes-a-day/

