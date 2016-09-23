Layoffs at ‘Big Ass Solutions’ Lexington headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Big Ass Solutions laid off 39-employees at its headquarters in Lexington, according to a release put out by the company Friday afternoon.

The layoffs translated into a three-percent reduction in the company’s work force.

The company says it provided “generous severance packages to all affected employees.”

The release says the company found itself staffed incorrectly for its current and future needs.

It goes on to say that the company’s strategy will carry it on an aggressive growth trajectory into brand-new products categories and markets in the coming years, including the opening of new retail and distribution centers throughout the United States and new headquarters in Europe and Asia.

Big Ass Solutions has offices in Australia, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company employs 1,067 globally.