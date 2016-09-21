UPDATE: New details in reported child abduction

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVQ) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking Kentuckians and West Virginians for help locating two children that were reportedly abducted by their father from Edwardsville, Illinois.

Law enforcement believes Christopher Derleth, the stepfather of 13-year-old Katherine Derleth and 3-week-old Christopher Derleth, Junior may be traveling to West Virginia or Kentucky, and may be in a green 1996 Mercury Villager van, with a plate number E833210.

NCMEC says that Christopher Derleth, Junior is Katherine Derleth’s child, and that paternity of the baby is pending. They also say that Katherine Derleth has a pacemaker, and may be in need of medical attention.

Katherine and Christopher, Jr. were allegedly taken by their father on Sunday, September 18. Investigators believe the three may be camping.

NCMEC is asking anyone who has information to please call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois) at (618) 692-4433.