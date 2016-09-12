Minor injuries after driver hits cycling group in Bardstown

5 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bardstown Police Department says a driver told them she was blinded by the sun when she hit a group of cyclists from Indiana.

Officers say it happened Sunday morning at about 7:45 a.m. on Old Bloomfield Road in the Nelson County High School area.

Police say the driver told them she was fixing her sun visor to get the sun out of her eyes when she hit something in the roadway.  After the first hit, the driver told investigators she saw a second cyclist hit the front of her vehicle and land on her hood.  By the time she was able to bring her vehicle to a stop, 5 cyclists had been hit, according to police.

Officers do say that as they were driving to the scene, the glare of the sun on the road was extreme, making it hard to see traffic.

The five bike riders, all from Indiana, were taken to Flaget Memorial to be treated for minor injuries.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Andy S

    Yes. Pulling over for half an hour if you can’t see is what you’re supposed to do. Continuing to drive while hoping there’s nothing in front of you is not.

  • ouivalerie

    Hitting 5 is extreme. This person should be subject to a law of impaired vision driving….they needed dark sunglasses in the car at all times, and there should be a law for this kind of impaired vision. Do the law maker’s even care or are they useless?

  • ouivalerie

    When I had sun in my eyes, it was impossible, I had to wear two pairs of sunglasses one time, other times I just pulled over for half an hour. I realized everyone else was driving like it was any day at all. Pretty scary, because I didn’t find any of them wearing sunglasses sitting there. Maybe the sun affects some people worse.

  • Andy S

    Sun in your eyes and unable to see the road is not an excuse for hitting someone. It’s a reason to slow down.

  • John Mahorney

    Since when is a concussion a minor injury? When will we demand justice? When will we follow up on this story and find out if this teenager was on her phone?

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Dense Morning Fog Wednesday, Late Sunshine & Seasonal
Read More»
Kentucky money budget revenue
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Tolling to Begin Dec. 30 to Cross 3 Ohio River Bridges
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Cold today, but the arctic air returns for Thursday
Read More»
﻿
More News»