LPD: Pregnant woman shot during robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a pregnant woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot during a robbery late Wednesday night. Investigators say the woman was out walking her dog and may have been an innocent bystander. Her name wasn’t released.

Police say the shooting happened at the Matador North Apartments on Winburn Drive.

The road was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Police say they took the intended target of the robbery down to police headquarters for questioning. His name wasn’t released.

Lexington Police had been on Winburn Drive earlier in the evening responding to a report of shots being fired. Police say officers investigated, but found no evidence of a shooting at that time.