Lexington Police look for suspect in attempted sexual assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man who’s accused of trying to sexually assault a woman last week. The reported victim told investigators that around 12:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, a man approached her while she was walking in the area of Arlington Avenue and Grosvenor Avenue.

The woman told police that the man threw her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her before being chased off by two men who were walking by and heard the struggle.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 40’s, approximately 5’9″ to 6’0″ with a stocky build, dark hair with facial hair.

Lexington Police have increased patrols in the area. Officers are reminding people to always pay attention to their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas, and to not walk alone.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Investigators are also trying to identify the two witnesses who helped the woman.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Information can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.