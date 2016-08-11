UPDATE: Warrant served to former officer in connection to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – The Nelson Co. Sheriff says a warrant has been served to former officer Nick Houck in connection to the investigation of Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

Nick Houck is the brother of Rogers’ boyfriend Brooks Houck, who was fired from the Bardstown Police Department after interfering with the investigation of Rogers’ disappearance.

Previously, the city released a statement saying that Nick Houck interfered by calling his brother Brooks Houck with knowledge that he was being interviewed as part of the investigation on July 8, 2015. It was considered to be an act which “put the interests of his brother” ahead of the investigation.

Nick Houck also failed a polygraph test administered by the FBI in relation to the alleged violation on July 25, 2015.

