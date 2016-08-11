UPDATE: Warrant served to former officer in connection to disappearance of Crystal Rogers

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – The Nelson Co. Sheriff says a warrant has been served to former officer Nick Houck in connection to the investigation of Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

Nick Houck is the brother of Rogers’ boyfriend Brooks Houck, who was fired from the Bardstown Police Department after interfering with the investigation of Rogers’ disappearance.

Previously, the city released a statement saying that Nick Houck interfered by calling his brother Brooks Houck with knowledge that he was being interviewed as part of the investigation on July 8, 2015. It was considered to be an act which “put the interests of his brother” ahead of the investigation.

Nick Houck also failed a polygraph test administered by the FBI in relation to the alleged violation on July 25, 2015.

___

10/16/2015 4:53 p.m.

Bardstown Police have fired an officer, saying he interfered with the investigation of a missing Nelson County woman.

Police say Crystal Rogers disappeared in July. They say she was last seen by Brooks Houck, her live-in boyfriend and the father of her two-year-old son. Investigators say Houck’s brother, Nick, was a Bardstown police officer – and called his brother to warn him in advance that he would be interviewed about Rogers’ disappearance. Police say that move cost Nick Houck his job.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Karen Spratt

    Crystal Rogers we have not forgotten you.You did not know me during your life.I am just moved b6 your sweet children and pray for your mom I’m sure she loney.We won’t stop until you are found.RIP CRYSTAL ROGERS

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Laurel Co. runaway teen located
Read More»
Gavel
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman alleges credit union fired her for being lesbian
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
WWE coming to Rupp Arena July 16
Read More»
﻿
More News»