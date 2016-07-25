Memorial for teen killed in crash damaged; raises controversy

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral arrangements are underway for a teen killed in a fiery crash last week in Boyle Co.

Last Thursday, family and friends of Jacob Frick built a memorial with an American and Confederate Flag at the crash scene off of KY 33 near the Northpoint Training Center, but say that when they returned they found the rebel flag torn and burned. Family and friends say they were simply trying to honor the 17 year old’s memory by flying the same flags that he flew on his truck.

According to Jacob’s mother, Amy Trigg, they were given permission to build the memorial as long as it was several feet away from the brick wall of Northpoint. They built a wooden cross where loved ones could write notes to Jacob, added flowers and balloons and attached the American and Confederate flag to it. When they returned they found the rebel flag torn away from the cross with tears in it and cigarette burn marks.

Jacob’s mother says that she was told by correctional officers at Northpoint that there had been several complaints about the flag being racially offensive and that it must be taken down.

ABC 36 reached out to the warden at Northpoint and was directed to the Kentucky Department of Corrections about the issue. The department said their main concerns are the safety of those who have been gathering at the crash scene. They also say they are still trying to determine whether where the cross is built is state or public property. There may be a chance that the memorial could be taken down altogether.