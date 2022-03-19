Woman stabbed to death overnight in Lexington

This is the city's 8th homicide of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was stabbed to death overnight in Lexington, the city’s 8th homicide of 2022, according to Lexington Police.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 54-year old Leslie Bales, of Lexington.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Stratford Drive for a report of an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, they found Bales suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a person has been charged in the case, but no name was released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.