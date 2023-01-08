Woman killed after crashing into school bus in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday January 7, 2023 at approximately 4:00 pm, the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E).

The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway. Rutledge’s vehicle crossed the center dividing line and struck a Hart County School bus being operated southbound by Jennifer Gravil, 42, of Canmer. Robin L. Rutledge was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office. The Hart County School bus was occupied only by the operator and her 16 year old daughter who sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Michael Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Horse Cave Police Department, Hart County EMS, Hart County Coroner and Linwood Fire Department.