Woman found dead in home, KSP investigating

Investigators say foul play is suspected

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Jackson County.

According to KSP on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. State Police got a call about a woman dead inside a home on Rice Hill Road in McKee.

A preliminary investigation found that 83-year-old Mary King Abrams had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

Investigators say foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.