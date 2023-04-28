Woman dies in crash on Briar Hill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Briar Hill Road Friday morning.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the woman was driving on Briar Hill Road when she crossed into the opposite lane and hit a tree. She then ricocheted off that tree and crossed back over both lanes where she struck another tree.

The woman died at the scene.

Ginn said he believes multiple things caused the wreck, including traveling at a high rate of speed and wet roads.

He added she was not wearing a seat belt.

Her name has not been released yet.

