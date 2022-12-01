Winchester Police searching for suspects in car break-in case

Investigators say items were stolen from vehicles in the Bon Haven neighborhood and the Colby Ridge Subdivision

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Winchester Police Department is investigating recent vehicle break-ins in the Bel-Air/Bon Haven neighborhoods and the Colby Ridge Subdivision.

Police say someone broke into cars and stole items late Sunday night into early Monday morning, November 27-28, sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

Police are asking residents in those areas to review their surveillance systems and doorbell cameras. Officers say if you have footage of the suspects, you can forward photos or videos to Detective Shane Southwood at ssouthwood@winchesterky.com or call 859-745-7408.